65-year-old Madison man escapes armed robbery attempt

Two men tried to rob a 65-year-old man Sunday as he returned to his downtown Madison home.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the victim was getting back to his apartment around 6:40 p.m. when the men confronted him. The man told investigators one of them had a gun at the time.

He managed to slip inside his building and escape the would-be robbers and lock the door, the MPD incident report indicated. One of the suspects then reported smashed the door glass, but they did not enter the complex.

The man said a woman appeared to be with them, but did not participate in the attempted robbery, also noting there was a blue sedan in the area that may have been connected to the incident.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area, attempted to identify the suspect.

