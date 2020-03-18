65-year-old charged with child sex assault in Rusk County

A 65-year-old man has been charged in Rusk County with sexual assault of a child.

Rusk County court records show Raymond Clark has been charged with first degree sexual assault of a child under 12, sexual assault of a child under 16, two charges of child enticement and two charges of felony intimidation of a victim.

The criminal complaint says in December of 2017 a Ladysmith Police Officer was dispatched for a sexual assault case.

The victim told law enforcement of multiple sexual encounters that occurred.

Clark's next court appearance is scheduled for April 7.