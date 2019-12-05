66-year-old man dead after traffic accident

A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a traffic accident Thursday around 1 p.m. in Menomonie.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd says officials responded to a report of a man who had been run over by a tractor.

Deputies learned the victim was riding in the bucket of the tractor while going eastbound on 420th Avenue when the tractor went over a bump. The man lost his balance and fell out of the tractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

