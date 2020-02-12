66-year-old taken into custody after 23 grams of meth found through search warrant

Barron County Sheriff’s Department says a man was taken into custody after deputies found 21 grams of methamphetamine in his residence and an additional 2 grams of meth in his possession.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says 66-year-old Tim Wilson was booked into the Barron County Jail after a search warrant was carried out in Chetek on Monday.

Law enforcement located Wilson on his mail route.

Officials say the street value of the drugs found were about $2,300.

The case is still under investigation.

