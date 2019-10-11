67th Assembly District First Responder of the Year named Mark Schwartz

The Wisconsin State Assembly recognized outstanding EMS personnel from across the state in honor of First Responders Appreciation Month.

Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer), after seeking and receiving many nominations, named Bloomer Ambulance Chief Mark Schwartz as the recipient of the 67th Assembly District First Responder of the Year Award.

“Mark embodies all the characteristics of a transformative leader,” Representative Summerfield said about Schwartz’s nomination. “We are both lifelong residents of the Chippewa Valley, so I know firsthand how much Mark cares about and loves the community he serves. He has been involved in local EMS services and education for many years now and continues to serve and teach others with the same passion and conviction that he had when he started.”

Aside from serving as Bloomer’s Ambulance Chief, Mark is also an EMS and Fire Coordinator at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

“From organizing fundraisers to volunteering at local events, Mark goes above and beyond for the people of Bloomer. He strives to make his employees feel like family and has been a great leader and mentor to other EMS personnel. Our entire community would not be the same without him; let alone our ambulance department. I am glad to have had the opportunity to show Mark’s devotion to the entire state and present him with this well-deserved recognition. Thanks, Mark, you are a true Bloomerite through and through.”

The Wisconsin State Assembly created the First Responder of the Year Award this year to honor the brave men and women who serve in our emergency services. Over 80 EMS workers were honored during the event.

