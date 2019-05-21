"Creating Brighter Futures for our Youth" was the theme for Tuesday's 6th Annual Great Futures Dinner.

The event is put on by the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley - Chippewa Falls Center and showcases their members to the community.

This was held for the first time at "The Edge" along Lake Wissota.

Organizers say the great futures dinner has helped to build and expand the club, since it opened up in 2012.

"It really bursted at the seams right away. You know, kids were excited. Kids wanted to know more about it - and kids stayed over the course of the time, too,” says Center Director, Travis Austad. “So we've seen a lot of our kids grow up for the program, which is just an amazing experience. So seeing those kids from day one all the way up to where we are today has definitely been a blessing in disguise."

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Club - Chippewa Falls Center.

