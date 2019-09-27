6th grade girl says boys held her, cut her dreadlocks at school

Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 12:25 PM, Sep 27, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WJLA/CNN/Gray News) – A 6th grader in northern Virginia is staying home from school after she says three boys restrained her and cut her hair this week.

The boys called her dreadlocks nappy and ugly, Amari Allen said. (Source: WJLA, Allen Family/handouts, CNN)

Amari Allen said she was held against her will on the playground at Immanuel Christian School.

"They put my hands around my back, put their hands over my mouth and started to cut my hair," said the 12-year-old.

The boys called her dreadlocks nappy and ugly, Amari said.

Her grandmother said she enrolled Amari in the private Christian school expecting a safe experience.

"I never thought of bullying being a part of the curriculum," Cynthia Allen said.

A police report has been filed and the family has met with school officials.

But they said they left the meeting unsatisfied.

The Allens said officials at the school told them to pray about the incident but took no other action.

The head of Immanuel Christian put out a statement on behalf of the school.

"We are deeply disturbed by the allegations being made, and are in communication with the family of the alleged victim to gather information and provide whatever support we can,” the statement said.

“We have also reached out to law enforcement to ask them to conduct a thorough investigation."

As for Amari, she’s turning the other cheek, showing compassion for the boys.

“Something could have happened that made them do this,” she said. Because I know that’s the source of most bullying.”

Copyright 2019 WJLA via CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus