7 dead after plane crashes near Canadian city

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent a team of four investigators to the scene of the crash. (Source: Gray News)
Updated: Thu 3:44 PM, Nov 28, 2019

KINGSTON, Ontario (AP) — Police in the Canadian city of Kingston say seven people have died after a small plane crashed in the area Wednesday evening.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent a team of four investigators to the scene of the crash, where they're examining and documenting the wreckage.

They've said the plane left Markham, Ontario, and was destined for the Kingston airport, but went down just a few miles from its destination.

Kingston Police Const. Ash Gutheinz said Thursday there's "no indication" there were any survivors from the crash. Identities of the victims have not been released.

Gutheinz says the area was under a wind advisory at the time, and while winds may not have been as bad as predicted, it was certainly “blustery.”

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus