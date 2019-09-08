73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India

Updated: Sun 5:01 AM, Sep 08, 2019

GUNTUR, India (CNN) - A 73-year-old farmer from southern India is believed to be the oldest person ever to give birth following in vitro fertilization treatment.

Erramatti Mangayamma, a 73-year-old farmer, gave birth to twin girls via C-section after nine months of bed rest. (Source: Ahalya IVF & Nursing Home/CNN)

Erramatti Mangayamma, 73, gave birth Thursday to twin girls via C-section after nine months of bed rest.

“The surgery went well ... The mother and the babies are all healthy with no complications,” said Dr. Sanakayyala Umashankar, the director of Ahalya IVF & Nursing Home.

The mother became pregnant through in vitro fertilization. She and her 80-year-old husband, E. Raja Rao, have been married since 1962 but were not able to conceive naturally.

However, the couple always wanted children, and in 2018, they approached Umashankar. Preliminary tests were promising, and the doctor agreed to give them one round of IVF treatment.

The treatment was successful, giving the couple new leases on life.

“She is very confident now, more confident than ever in her life, and she is looking forward to the next chapter of her life with the kids,” said Umashankar of Mangayamma.

Given her age, Mangayamma will be kept under observation for 21 days.

Copyright 2019 Ahalya IVF & Nursing Home via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
