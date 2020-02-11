76-year-old man identified as driver that struck, killed, girl waiting for bus

A 76-year-old man been identified as the driver that struck a 6-year-old child waiting for the school bus Monday morning in Plainfield.

A school bus drives away during the crash investigation on Highway 73. Officials tell us a car passing the school bus hit two children, killing one (WBAY photo)

The Waushara County Sheriff said the driver is Carl Mullenix.

Investigators said Mullenix was driving on the shoulder of the road when the pedestrians were struck. A 6-year-old girl died at the scene. Her 4-year-old sister was injured, but now recovering at home.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Highway 73 near Plainfield in the town of Oasis.

The stopped bus had its required lights activated at the time of the incident.

Sheriff Wally Zuehlke said due to the age of the victim, her name will not be released.