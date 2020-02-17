7th Congressional District candidate makes stop in Lake Hallie

Tuesday, voters in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District will whittle down the number of major candidates looking to fill the vacant seat from four to two.

Monday, Republican Jason Church, made a stop at Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie.

The stop was part of a final push in a district which stretches through all or part of 26 counties. Church, the former army soldier and Purple Heart recipient, made his case for why he's the right choice to represent the district.

"It’s a big district. It's a diverse district. There are various small municipalities and towns that scatter it and they need someone who can bring that voice them in Washington that allows us to be heard over the shouts and screams of a coastal elites. That's something that I will always do for us in northern Wisconsin."

Church is going up against current State Senator Tom Tiffany on the Republican side.

Two democrats are set to square off tomorrow: Lawrence Dale, an insurance salesperson, and Tricia Zunker, an associate justice of the Ho-Chunk Supreme Court and member of the Wausau School Board.

The party winners move on to the special election scheduled for May 12.

