Hundreds gathered at the Menomonie Municipal Airport on August 3 for the 7th annual Menomonie Airfest and Autorama. The event evolved from the fly-in pancake breakfast that’s been held at the airport every year since it opened in 1986.

Now, the pancake breakfast was just one of many activities on the day’s agenda.

The auto show was a major attraction at the event showcasing many collectible cars, muscle cars and motorcycles. The Radar Run was another popular activity at the event. For $25, anyone could race their car or motorcycle ¼ mile down the runway and have their speed measured by a radar gun time clock. Trophies were awarded for the faster car and motorcycle.

The highlight of the day was the airshow.

Five performers including Erik Edgren fly planes in the acrobatic air show. Edgren comes from Iowa to fly his 1939 Taylor Craft plane in the show and says he enjoys smaller shows like this one because he is able to interact with the crowd.

“It’s great when you’re out here and you ask a kid what they want to be when they grow up and they say I want to be a pilot, what did you want to be? And I say well, I wanted to be an airshow pilot,” says Edgren. “I like to sit down and talk to the kids and interest them.”

Organizers say it’s been great to see the show grow over the last seven years.

“There is something new every year,” says Brittany Nielson who serves as the announcer for the airshow. “It’s really fun and what I think is so unique about this air show is there is something for everyone.”

The Mayor of Menomonie, Randy Knaack sang the national anthem from the top of a firetruck to kick off the show.

“It brings the community together and anyone from the city or from the rural community anyone that wants to go have a family day of fun should come out,” Knaack says.

Tickets for the show cost $10 but kids under 12 entered for free.

The mayor says he is already looking forward to the 2020 show.

