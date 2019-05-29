7th graders design basement for child with a heart condition

8-year-old Tanner Novak enjoys what a lot of eight year boys in Wisconsin do.

Fortnite and the Milwaukee Brewers.

But some other activities can be a challenge for him.

"Tanner is a very bright young man that is very active but was born with a congenital heart defect. So through the course of his eight years of life so far he's had seven open heart surgeries and also is pace-maker dependent," said Kim Novak, Tanner's mom.

As part of their Humanities and STEM curriculum, Dr. Maggie McHugh and her 7th graders at the La Crosse Design Institute came across Special Spaces, an organization that creates bedrooms for children with life-threatening illnesses.

The class then decided they wanted to do something themselves.

"For me a huge piece of it is the development of empathy within our young students. They're realizing that a child who has a serious illness has some limitations in life, yet they can find ways for that child to have a very full and rewarding life," said McHugh.

Through the Children's Miracle Network, the group found the Novak family.

"We did some fundraising to get some extra money and got some donors and tried to figure out some logistics, behind the scenes stuff. And then this last month we've been working on designing," explained LDI 7th Grader Heber Faucheux.

After two hours of putting the basement together Wednesday, it was time for the reveal.

Because of his heart condition, Tanner cannot do a lot of physical activities and the hope is the newly remodeled basement will be a place for him and his friends to hang out.

"For us it means Tanner has a place for his friends to come over. While he might not be able to go ride his bike to the park with his friends, we can have a group of kids over. We've got this safe space, this fun space that the kids want to be in," said Kim.

"I think it's amazing that something can come out of this. It's pretty fun to do something that someone is actually affected by," said Faucheux.

In the basement there is new furniture, a Xbox for Fortnite, a signed Christian Yelich baseball and an invitation to catch a first pitch at Miller Park in July, which Tanner said was his favorite part of the new basement.

Already settling in his new baseball glove-shaped chair, Tanner and his family are thankful.