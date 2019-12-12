$800,000 still needed for Carson Park stadium renovations

Carson Park's baseball stadium has been standing since 1936.

A group is looking for donations to finish fundraising for a $3 million renovation to the stadium.

In June, the City of Eau Claire allocated $250,000 toward the project.

That was in addition to $1.25 million already set aside.

This project will focus on making repairs to the grandstand and replacing the metal bleachers on the first and third base lines.

Other repairs will also include work on concessions, restrooms, and dugouts.

The fundraising group says it's $800,000 shy of reaching that $3 million goal.

"There's roughly 150 baseball games and 175 events there each year. So, it's well used and tens of thousands of people attend events there every year - largely baseball. So we're hoping to make it a much better experience for all those folks," said Mark Faanes.

If the fundraising group meets its goal, the project would begin at the end of the 2020 baseball season and be finished in time for the 2021 season.

To donate, send a check to ECCF at 306 S. Barstow St. Suite 104, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

If you have questions about donating, please write to info@eccfwi.org or call 715-552-3801.