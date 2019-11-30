8th annual Run for the Lights supports Irvine Park Christmas Village

Hundreds of community members brave the winter weather Saturday for the 8th annual Run for the Lights 5K and one mile run/walk.

The event helps fund the Christmas Village in Irvine Park which is a holiday family favorite in Chippewa Falls. Hundreds attend each year and organizers say it brings the community together.

"It's a long process, we start planning this in September but it is nice even when the weather is bad people still come out because it is Christmas season and people want to see the lights. We have a number of volunteers that help out as well," said Angela George, Chippewa Falls Parks and Rec Supervisor.

More than 300 people participated this year. Organizers say the race raises over $11,000 for the Christmas Village lights display.