95-year-old golfer still has the drive to play

At 95-years-old, Jim Reidelbach is an avid golfer. Every Tuesday, you can find him on the Spring Brook Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.

He’s a World War II veteran and his drive to “drive” the ball isn’t slowing down. He can’t drive the ball like he used to, though.

“Years ago I used to hit the ball a lot further,” he said. “I think I got more straight accuracy than I had before because I was always trying to hit a country mile,”

NBC15 news first introduced you to Jim back in 2012 when he was 88 years old. Not much has changed in the seven years since we last saw him. “What’s changed?” Jim asks. “Just my age!”

“I’ve had good health all my life,” said Reidelbach. “My legs get a little tired once in a while but other than that, it’s the same as it always was,”

Reidelbach took up golf 83 years ago back in 1936.

“And I was about 12 years old and I saw a bunch of guys out there just hooting it up and laughing and I though this seems like a lot of fun” he said.

“He’s an amazing guy,” said fellow golfer Rick Allison.

Allison has golfed with Jim for the past two years and loves being a part of Jim’s foursome.

“So I played with him a couple times and his short game is amazing and he’s just sharp as a tack. He’s 95 now,” said Allison. “But if I can be half of what he is at 95, I’d be a happy guy,”

He’s played on golf courses all over the world but being in Wisconsin Dells is where he loves to swing his clubs.

“(I’ve played in) Colombia, Nicaragua, Honduras, Panama, and all these clubs around here. This is the finest bunch of fellas that I’ve ever played with,” Reidelbach said.

Besides playing golf once a week, Jim has some advice is you’re looking to stay energetic just like him.

“You always have to have that afternoon nap,” Jim said with a chuckle.

