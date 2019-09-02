9th annual Solidarity Walk celebrates area's rich labor history

The 9th annual Labor Day Solidarity Walk in Eau Claire brought hundreds out to support the area's rich labor history.

Many members of state government were in attendance for the walk and festivities at Phoenix Park.

Organizer, Ron Martin, said that the day is very special to all workers in the area.

"It means a lot this day, a collective voice to represent the general laborer,” Martin said. “we want to make sure that our working conditions are good and fair and to make sure that people are treated with the kind of respect that workers should be treated with."

Event organizers say participation has increased over the years.

The walk started on Gray Street and went to Phoenix Park where several state legislators spoke on behalf of the working class.

They say standing up for laborers is an important part of their jobs.

"If I think about what labor has done for our area between having the large factory of Uniroyal for so many years and what that did for our city,” said District 91 Representative, Jodi Emerson. “It is great for me as a state representative to be able to give back."

"As a former union member, I used to work for the Somerset School District; I know how important having a voice is,” said District 10 State Senator, Patty Schachtner. “Especially for the employees who are really fighting for rights and need to have representation."

Judy Gatlin, a retired UW- Eau Claire employee, says Labor Day is an important day to celebrate.

"Labor Day celebrates workers and their rights and their struggles and it is important to recognize them every year on Labor Day,” Gatlin said.

There were 4 people that attended the celebration who work in state government, with three of them being women, an accomplishment that organizers say is groundbreaking.

Organizers say that labor is not a democrat or republican issue, it is a people issue.

