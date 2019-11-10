A Porsche crashed into the second story of a building; two killed

Updated: Sun 2:05 PM, Nov 10, 2019

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CNN) - Two people in New Jersey were killed when a car slammed into a second floor of a building.

Police said the crash happened Sunday morning when a red Porsche lost control at a high speed. (Source: CNN)

Police said the crash happened Sunday morning when a red Porsche lost control at a high speed.

The car hit a center median, went airborne across lanes of traffic and crashed into a commercial building.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.

The building was unoccupied at the time.

Ocean County prosecutors will be joining police in the investigation.

