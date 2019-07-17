A defense attorney says the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo is frustrated with the outcome of his U.S. trial.

Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman told reporters Wednesday that Joaquin Guzman is not "a saint" but was denied a fair trial.

Lichtman accused jurors of lying to the judge about their exposure to media reports, saying "half the jury cheated."

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan denied Guzman's request for a new trial based on claims of juror misconduct.

Cogan defended that decision Wednesday saying the allegations of juror misconduct were minor compared to the "mountain range of evidence" against Guzman. He described Guzman's conduct as "evil."

Guzman was sentenced to life in prison for running a murderous drug-trafficking enterprise that for decades saturated the United States with cocaine and other narcotics

Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman waved to his family and placed his hand over his heart after being sentenced to life in prison.

Joaquin Guzman thanked his family Wednesday for their support throughout his months-long trial.

Speaking through an interpreter, he said their prayers gave him the strength to "bear this torture that I have been under for the past 30 months."

Guzman also complained about the conditions of his confinement and said he was denied a fair trial.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan defended his decision not to grant Guzman a new trial amid claims of juror misconduct in the case.

Guzman was found guilty in February of leading a murderous drug conspiracy. He was ordered to pay $12.6 billion in ill-gotten drug proceeds.

