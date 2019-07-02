Chippewa Falls business helping women impacted by breast cancer to close

Lacey’s Lingerie in Chippewa Falls will be closing by September 30, 2019.

Larissa (Lacey) Ashwell, owner of the store, said due to the arrival of her third son in November, she wants to be able to spend time with her children.

“Believe me, this is not an easy decision for me and many tears were shed but my family has to come first” says Ashwell.

The boutique has been open since December of 2017, specializing in providing specialty bras.

If you have any questions, Ashwell says to contact her at laceyslingerie@hotmail.com or call 715-226-0775

