Altoona non-profit highlights independence during voter registration event

United Cerebral Palsy of West Central Wisconsin will host a voter registration event Wednesday. It will coincide with National Disability Voter Registration Week.

UCP's will raise awareness about voters of all abilities and their options when casting a ballot. Their mission is to promote independence, productivity and citizenship of people with disabilities. Different options for voters of all abilities to cast their vote will be presented.

UCP’s voter registration event will be July 17, from 11 a.m. to noon. Voter registration assistance will end at 1 p.m. Their new location is at 2153 EastRidge Center in Altoona.

Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition, UCP, CIL Western Wisconsin and other organizations will be speaking together to promote registration of voters with disabilities.

Click here for information on National Disability Voter Registration Week in Wisconsin.

Click here to register online to vote in Wisconsin.

UPC serves families and individuals in 12 counties in West Central Wisconsin, including Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, and Trempealeau.