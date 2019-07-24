A look at the impact on the child as foster care placements increase

Officials with Human Services in both Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties say in recent years, there's been a spike in children entering the foster care system. Mental health experts say these challenging situations can cause severe emotional and behavioral issues for the child.

In the last five years, the number of Chippewa County children in foster care has gone from around two dozen, to around 200. The Department of Human Services says in 2018 alone, more than 100 children were removed from their homes. "These out of home placements can cause a significant amount of mental health needs and a lot of stress for these children that are being removed from their homes," says Corina Fisher, Psychologist at L.E. Phillips Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls.

Officials say 80% of those cases are directly related to drug use and abuse by the parent. "There's a reason why they're being removed from their home so there's some sort of stress in the home...their home environment was probably not the healthiest when they were removed," said Fisher.

Fisher says transitioning to a new home lifestyle and schedule can be challenging for anyone, but is especially difficult for children who are still growing and developing. "These children are forced to adjust to new rules and new circumstances along with the fact that even if their home life wasn’t the healthiest, they still miss their parents, they still miss their caretaker," she said.

Many kids taken out of their homes and placed with other family members can have an even greater challenge adjusting because often times in these situations the child still has contact with his or her parent but is not allowed to live with them.

Fisher says as more children enter foster care, patience and understanding from new caretaker is key to a smoother transition. "Children when they're removed from their home really need that support, and they really need that person to look up to ....they really are looking for a role model so being able to provide them with that support and that guidance can make a profound impact," said Fisher.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics 80% of children in foster care have significant mental health issues. 30% have severe emotional or behavioral issues, which make family life challenging.

