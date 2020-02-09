Man dead after 2 vehicle crash

One man is dead after a two vehicle crash on State Highway 16, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened Saturday night in the town of Adrian. The two vehicles were headed in opposite directions and collided on Highway 16 near Hazel Avenue, authorities said.

Police say the driver, the only person in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Five people in the other vehicle were taken to nearby hospitals with life threatening injuries. One of the injured passengers was taken by helicopter.

The incident is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.