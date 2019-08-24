A new hair salon in Eau Claire holds a 24 hour grand opening

A new salon in Eau Claire is commemorating its grand opening with an unusual 24 hour celebration.

Ver on Water Street is holding 24 hours of events from 7 a.m. on August 24 until 7 a.m. on August 25. The idea of the event is to draw the attention and curiosity of the public.

“We live in a day and age where everyone has a five second attention span so you have to do these really crazy things to get people’s attention and to say, ‘oh my god I can’t believe they are doing that. Did you hear about these girls doing a 24 hour grand opening?’ so we did it because we knew people would talk about it and it would raise attention and get people to support our charities,” says Bobbie Sue Baker one of three co-owners of Ver.

Baker along with the other co-owners, Josie Berenz and Kimberly Martin used the grand opening to raise money for three local charities: The Community Table, The Bolton Refuge House and Eau Claire County Humane Association.

“We chose to incorporate raising money for charities into our grand opening event because we feel it is very important to be involved in our community it wasn’t something we were able to do prior to opening our own salon,” Baker says.

Baker says their commitment to the community and environmental products set Ver apart from other salons.

“We are eco-friendly and in every choice we make we want to raise the bar not only for other hair salons and other businesses but also for ourselves,” Baker says. “We have one earth and we need to take care of it.”

Some highlights of the day include a runway show, yoga, succulent workshops, a pizza party and movie showings.

Ver is now taking new clients at its Water Street location. For more information, click here.

