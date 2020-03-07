Night of rock raises money for Wisconsinites with caner

After losing his mother about three years ago, County and Rock Fest general manager Wade Asher decided he wanted to do something to help those battling the disease.

Asher then started ‘A Night for the Fight,” which raises money for kids fighting cancer. The fourth annual event is a night of rock concerts and featured four bands, plus live and silent auctions, raffles and more. Asher said the support from the community has been amazing.

“The event itself, it is a big thing to do with zero expenses,” Asher said. “Zero cost goes to put this event on so every little red cent can go to the kids. That is huge. This is in memory of my mom and I’ve been trying to make a difference.”

“A Night for the Fight” was held at the Metropolis Resort and Conference Center. The sold out show had about 550 people in attendance. Former Packers players Ahman Green and Gilbert Brown were at the event. Asher said he hopes to raise over $40,000 this year. All the proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the Gilbert Brown Foundation, which directly helps real people in Wisconsin fight their battle against cancer.

