A single family home reported to be on fire Saturday evening

On Saturday April 6, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch was called about a reported house fire.

The fire was reported at about 5:16 Saturday evening in which Bangor and Farmington Fire Departments, La Crosse County Sheriff, Farmington First Responders, and Sparta Area Ambulance were all dispatched to the scene.

Emergency responders, upon arrival, noticed smoke coming out of a single family residence on Herman Coulee Road in the Township of Burns.

Fire Department personnel were able to extinguish the fire inside the home.

The press release stated that there were no persons or animals in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still undergoing investigation.

