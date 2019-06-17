Western Dairyland receives unexpected donation

A surge of donations kept about 20 volunteers with Western Dairyland very busy Monday.

The Eau Claire non-profit received over 190 queen sized beds, dressers, tables, lamps, and other furniture from the former Clarion Hotel, which will soon be demolished.

Back in May, the Eau Claire City council voted to approve a three-phase development plan to demolish the existing buildings to build two four-story hotels, and a commercial building with three parking lots serving the five-plus acre area.

Officials say that donations like this are nearly unprecedented. So much so, that Western Dairyland doesn't have a place to put all of the donations.

The furniture will help in Eau Claire's effort to end homelessness by housing 16 individuals in 100 days.