A truck hit a parked car Saturday, causing injuries.

According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick Bechel, 71, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 72 when it hit an unoccupied, legally parked car owned by Mary Christiansen, 69, of Ellsworth.

Bechel was transported to Mayo Health Clinic- Red Cedar in Menomonie with undetermined injuries.

It happened Saturday around 3 p.m. in the town of Elmwood.