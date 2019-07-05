A vehicle crash ended with car submerged in water

A vehicle lost control, crossed both lanes of traffic, rolled over before entering deep water.

One adult and three children were in the car when it lost control, submerging in water.

According to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, 42-year-old Nicholas Hanson was traveling northbound on HWY 25 when he lost control.

Hanson and his three children were able to exit the vehicle before they were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

It happened Wednesday on HWY 25 between Nelson, WI and Wabasha, MN.

