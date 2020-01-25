A week after Wausau police shooting, few details released

More than a week after a fatal police shooting in Wausau, Wisconsin authorities have still not released the names of officers involved or confirmed details about the suspect.

The Wausau Daily Herald reports that few details have been released about the Jan. 16 shooting.

Wausau police officers and Marathon County sheriff's deputies are on administrative leave, but it's not clear how many officers were involved.

Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven told the newspaper he believes the state plans to release the names Monday.

A Justice Department spokeswoman told the newspaper on Friday that the investigation was ongoing.