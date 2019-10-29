AAA: Halloween a scary night on the roads

Halloween may be known for trick-or-treating, costumes and spooky decorations, but the scariest part of the holiday is the increased danger to motorists and pedestrians. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 42 percent of those killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night from 2013-2017 were in crashes involving an impaired driver.

Halloween is also one of the top 3 days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities each year.

AAA offers the following safety reminders for motorists, pedestrians and trick-or-treaters:

Motorists

• Put it down. Avoid checking social media, sending text messages and talking on the phone while driving.

• Drive slower through neighborhoods. Driving five miles per hour slower than the posted speed limit will give you extra time to react to children who dart out in front of you.

• Turn on your headlights to make yourself more visible – even in the daylight.

• Drive sober. Nearly 40 percent of fatal crashes on Halloween night involve a drunk driver. Always designate a sober driver if you plan to drink any alcohol. www.PreventDUI.AAA.com

Trick-or-Treaters

• Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.

• If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.

• Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street.

• Cross streets only at the corner, and never cross between parked vehicles or mid-block.

• Wear light-colored clothing or costumes with reflective material or tape for the best visibility.

Parents

• Walk with your children as they go door to door. Be sure to show them safe places to cross the street.

• Have children carry a glow stick or flashlight to help them see and be seen by drivers.

• If using social media, post pictures and updates before or after you go trick-or-treating. Avoid being on your phone while walking or supervising children.

“Whether it’s avoiding distractions or taking time to look before crossing the street, there are things both motorists and pedestrians can do to help keep everyone safe,” said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA. “We want Halloween to be a fun evening, so be smart, be safe and be seen.”

