AAA expects record breaking holiday travel numbers

With Christmas just days away, travelers will soon be on their way to their holiday destinations. How long it takes to get them there, could be determined by how they choose to travel.

According to the Chippewa Valley Airport Director, Charity Zich, flights to Eau Claire have more travelers before Christmas.

“It seems like, for us, the inbound flights are the more full flights,” Zich said.

According to AAA, the 2019 year-end holiday travel will set a new record and is the 11th consecutive year of growth. That means more travelers in planes, trains and automobiles.

“Some airports, additional flight are added,” Zich said. “We don't have more flights added during this time of year; we just tend to see more travelers on our existing flights.”

With more people traveling, it could mean an added headache. Zich said there a few things you can do to reduce that stress.

“Definitely during the Christmas holiday, the number one thing is, don't wrap packages,” she said. “TSA may have to open them when you come to the airport.”

For some flying into Eau Claire, like Nathaniel Riedel, the holiday travel experience was not a smooth process.

“It was interesting, a lot of unexpected delays and complications,” he said. “I did not expect the long lines.”

But for others, like William Trull, there were no issues getting to the Chippewa Valley.

“When we left D.C. it was about 45 degrees. No weather, no issues, no snow,” he said. “We landed about 25 minutes earlier. It was great. No issues whatsoever, first time in a few years that we landed on time.

AAA said air travel volume will be the highest since 2003, with 7 million travelers taking to the skies. That's almost a 5% increase from last year.

“Any airport that you're traveling through this year, allow additional time,” Zich said. “Especially if you are traveling to a larger airport.”

Some other interesting facts, Christmas Eve is the best overall day to fly around Christmas because it has the cheapest average ticket price and lightest amount of travelers. While December 26, the day after Christmas, is the most expensive day to fly.

But for those flying into the Chippewa valley, the price is worth the convenience.

“I haven't seen most of these people in month,” Riedel said.

“Typically it is more expensive to fly in here, but of course the convenience instead of flying up to Minneapolis,” Trull said. “Even when we are delayed, it's a good experience.”

Zich said if you have any questions about what you can and can't bring on your holiday flight the TSA has an extensive list on their website here.

And for any questions about flights to or from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, they also have a website you can visit here.


