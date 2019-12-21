AAA predicting busy roads for holiday travel

AAA says this holiday season will break records that haven't been broken in almost 20 years.

AAA expects 115.6 million people to leave their homes for a holiday destination this year specifically Saturday Dec. 21 through January 1.

AAA also says nearly 105 million people will be on the road.

“It hasn’t been bad so far,” says Ryan who is traveling from Bruce, WI. “I know towards the cities it will probably pick up a little bit. I've been seeing a lot of different license plates from all over the place.”

Around seven million Americans are expected to fly, the most AAA says it’s seen since 2003.

“I like the roads they are a lot better than they were last week,” says Kevin Kulig who is traveling from Independence, WI.

AAA expects delays to be the worst on Thursday Dec. 26 with afternoon delays reaching nearly double congestion-free drive times in major U.S. cities.

