ABATE breakfast benefits Veteran's Tribute Memorial

The Chippewa Valley community came out for breakfast to help fund the new Veteran’s Tribute Memorial in Eau Claire County.

ABATE of Wisconsin hosted their first annual breakfast benefit in support of the memorial and their own organization. On Saturday morning, the VFW post 305 was full of supporters who were enjoying all of the breakfast essentials.

In addition to the new memorial, ABATE hosted the event also in hopes of raising awareness for motorcycle rights and safety as they hit the road this spring.

"This is exactly why ABATE hosts functions to show our brotherhood and our support for our riders, the safety for our riders.” said Regional Representative, Adele Thermes. “Our goal is to give a safe place to ride and to do that we need a big family."

The cost was $8 per plate and all of the proceeds will go to help fund the Veteran’s Tribute Memorial as well as future ABATE events.

