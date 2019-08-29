ACEs training tackles youth mental health by digging into past trauma

Mental health continues to dominate the conversation when it comes to community health. Local educators are learning a new method of training for addressing student mental health.

Staff from Regis High School and others who work with local youth spent the morning learning about ACEs or Adverse Childhood Experiences. Experts say this form of training is crucial when it comes to mental health awareness, especially in youth development.

Adverse Childhood Experiences are childhood trauma and ACEs training helps provide an understanding. Thursday’s presentation is divided into three parts that includes an explanation of the original ACE study, how Adverse Childhood Experiences affect the brain, and what adults can do to increase resiliency in themselves and youth they come into contact with.

Laura Balrud, Community Health Director with HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals says ACEs training is fundamental to addressing mental health.

Balrud says an ACE is something that happens to you. “Say that you're growing up and you were sexually abused…you have one ACE,” said Balrud.

She says one in seven people in the Chippewa Valley have four or more ACEs. The more ACEs you have, the more likely you are to engage in risky behavior. "It’s something that can happen and progress through a lifetime if we don't intervene in those pockets,” said Balrud.

This information comes from research conducted decades ago but Balrud says brain science is still fairly new. "People that were in the studies were followed throughout their lifetime…the original study was done in the 90's and what we found is the more adverse childhood experiences a person has, the greater risk they'll have in developing a mental illness or mental health disorder,” said Balrud.

Thursday’s training is geared towards educators & made possible by a special mental health grant but Balrud says parents and community members can benefit from this information as well.

St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls is hosting an ACES training session for community members on September 17th from 3pm-5pm.