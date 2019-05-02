AG Kaul announces Drug Take Back numbers

Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that at Drug Take Back Day, held on April 27, 2019, Wisconsin had a preliminary collection of 58,408 lbs.

“Thousands of Wisconsinites turned out to dispose of unused and unwanted medications. Thank you for helping us fight the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Kaul.

Statewide 278 law enforcement agencies hosted more than 190 Drug Take Back events and collected disposed drugs from 462 permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies across the state. All of these drug disposal boxes are accessible all year.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications. Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

Drug Take Back Day would not be possible without support from public and private partners: Covanta Energy, Fuchs Trucking, Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Department of Health Services, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin State Patrol, U.S. DEA, and each of the 278 law enforcement agencies who participated in Drug Take Back Day.

The collected medications were boxed, palletized, shrink wrapped, and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated.

The weight of unused medications reported is preliminary. An official weight will be assigned by Covanta Energy prior to destruction.