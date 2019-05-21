AG Kaul stops by Eau Claire to talk on opioid epidemic

Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Eau Claire Tuesday, talking about a lawsuit alleging one company worsened the opioid epidemic.

A new lawsuit alleges Purdue Pharma and their president, Richard Sackler, engaged in deceptive marketing practices to sell more opioids. These tactics reportedly included creating seemingly-independent websites, and employing aggressive sales tactics.

maul emphasized the wide-reaching impact that opioids have had on the state.

“Thousands of Wisconsinites have lost their lives to this epidemic. There has been a strain on families, on county health services, on family services. We are taking this action as one of several steps to address the opioid epidemic and the growing meth problem,” said Kaul.

Kaul also outlines three keys to how the attorney general's office is fighting the crisis: accountability, prevention, and access to treatment.

