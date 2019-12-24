AG suspends investigation of Michigan State over Nassar

In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. The government's $4.5 million fine against Michigan State University in the Nassar sexual assault scandal is unprecedented. The U.S. Education Department has extraordinary leverage over schools that participate in federal student aid programs. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By  | 
Updated: Tue 4:40 PM, Dec 24, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A criminal investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal has been suspended and could be coming to a close.

A spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday that the probe is suspended unless the school releases privileged documents or former interim president John Engler agrees to an interview.

Nessel’s predecessor opened the investigation into the university’s handling of complaints against Nassar, a former campus sports physician.

One former school official has been convicted, and charges are pending against two others.

