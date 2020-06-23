ALDI to Expand Curbside Grocery Pickup

ALDI is expanding its Curbside Grocery Pickup to offer even more options to customers. After a successful pilot in select markets, Curbside Grocery Pickup will be available in nearly 600 ALDI stores across the country by the end of July.

“Our Curbside Grocery Pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase. We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. “We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone. Whether shopping in-store, or online for delivery or pickup, we’ll continue to be here to safely serve our customers.”

At shop.ALDI.us, customers can access the full selection of ALDI exclusive products and exciting ALDI Finds. To find the nearest ALDI store that offers Curbside Grocery Pickup, please visit shop.ALDI.us or open the ALDI mobile app. Shoppers simply fill their online carts with fresh and affordable products and select a pickup time and location at checkout. Designated parking spots are clearly marked when they arrive at their ALDI and an employee will load groceries into their car.*

Curbside Grocery Pickup is the latest addition to ecommerce offerings at ALDI. In 2017, ALDI successfully launched a grocery delivery pilot, which has continuously expanded and now includes the availability of alcohol and many ALDI Finds online. ALDI customers in more than 10,000 ZIP codes nationwide have access to online grocery delivery. To learn more about ALDI, please visit www.ALDI.us.