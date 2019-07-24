AMVETS to hold annual fundraiser for homeless veterans

AMVETS is holding its 9th Annual Bike & Classic Car Run and Fundraiser July 27 in Chippewa Falls.

Michael Hanke, AMVETS State Commander, says the funds raised are earmarked for the homeless veterans at Klein Hall in Chippewa Falls.

Ed Flint, AMVETS District 8 Commander, which makes up much of the Chippewa Valley, says the event at the Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls will consist of a motorcycle or classic car run and raffles.

Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. with kickstands up at noon on Saturday.