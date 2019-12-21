AP Exclusive: Computer plate umps allowed in new labor deal

(AP) – Computer plate umpires could be called up to the major leagues at some point during the next five seasons.

Umpires agreed to cooperate with Major League Baseball in the development and testing of an automated ball-strike system as part of a five-year labor contract announced Saturday, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association also agreed to cooperate and assist if Commissioner Rob Manfred decides to utilize the system at the major league level.

The independent Atlantic League and Arizona Fall League experimented with the system last season.

