The AP is declaring Republican Tom Tiffany the winner over Democrat Tricia Zunker to fill the seat vacated by Sean Duffy.

Tiffany will serve until January.

If he wants to stay in office, he needs to win a partisan primary in August and the district's regular election in November.

Tiffany raised four times as much money as Zunker, who was trying to flip the district under Republican control since 2011.