AP source: Jeffrey Epstein found injured in NYC jail cell

Jeffrey Epstein is accused of having sex with girls as young as 14. He's pleaded not guilty. / Source: NY State Sex Offender Registry
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 9:17 AM, Jul 25, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein was found injured on the floor of his cell in the federal jail where he is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, a person familiar with the episode tells The Associated Press.

The person said Thursday that it wasn't clear whether bruising on his neck was self-inflicted or from an assault.

The financier was treated and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

The person wasn't authorized to discuss the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate response from jail officials and one of Epstein's lawyers.

A judge has denied bail to Epstein, ruling that he poses a danger to the public.

Epstein is accused of having sex with girls as young as 14. He's pleaded not guilty.

