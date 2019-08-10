AR-15, body armor stolen from school, recovered by police in Tenn.

Two Tennessee men are charged with stealing an AR-15 rifle and a bulletproof tactical vest from a high school.

The stolen rifle and bulletproof vest were recovered by police, after the two men were charged with stealing from the Macon County, Tenn. school. (Source: WZTV/CNN)

A chief deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department says the break-in happened overnight Wednesday, and Red Boiling Springs High School staff discovered it when they arrived Thursday morning.

He said the AR-15 belonged to the school resource officer and had been in a locked safe. All schools were placed on lockdown, but parents were not notified.

People were left wondering what a gun like that was doing at the school unattended.

At least one resident said he has no problems with an SRO carrying a gun in school.

"The way life has become, you never know when you're going to have to protect yourself," said resident Stephen Cansler. "And you've got to meet whatever the threat is, you have to meet that same threat, or at least attempt to, anyway."

One of the suspects turned himself in Thursday, and police arrested the other Friday afternoon. Officers also recovered the stolen gun and tactical vest.

Adam Cisneros, 19, and 18-year-old Lee Clark face burglary, theft and vandalism charges for the break-in and stolen gun. Neither is currently enrolled at the high school.

The Macon County director of schools said there's a school resource officer in all of their schools in the district, and they're all armed with AR-15s.

