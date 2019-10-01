ATM thieves use stolen vehicle to smash into Walgreens

Updated: Tue 6:08 PM, Oct 01, 2019

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (Gray News) - At 3:01 Monday morning, thieves used a stolen vehicle to smash through the front of a Walgreens about half an hour south of San Jose.

It took less than a minute for three thieves to use a stolen vehicle to smash through the front of a Walgreens and steal an ATM. (Source: Scotts Valley Police Department)

By 3:02 a.m., they were all gone, and so was the store’s ATM.
The only thing that remained at the scene was the stolen vehicle. Police said the suspects carried the ATM to another unknown vehicle and drove off.

Investigators are hoping the public can help them identify the suspects. Anyone with information should call 831-440-5670.

