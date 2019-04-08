ATV rollover sends one to hospital in Pierce County

On Saturday, around 5:36 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an ATV accident in a wooded area in River Falls Township.

Deputies say John Kees, 55 from River Falls, was operating a Honda ATV up a hill in a wooded area with a passenger. The ATV rolled over, throwing both riders from the ATV.

Kees was transported from the scene by the River Falls Area Ambulance service to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries. The passenger was not injured during the crash.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by River Falls EMS, River Falls Fire and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

