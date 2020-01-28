Aaron Rodgers made $8,000 an hour as first-string quarterback in 2018

AT&T conducted a study on professional quarterback’s hourly salary breakdown for the 2018 football season and Aaron Rodgers was one of the highest paid per hour and per minute.

The study says Aaron Rodgers made $8,762,304 as an hourly wage, and $66,900,000 a year. To break it down even more, the study says Rodgers made $146,038 per minute of playtime.

AT&T says on average, each professional football player gets 11 minutes of playtime per game.

