Abbey-Palooza raises money for Ronald McDonald House

A local family held a fundraiser in Chippewa Falls tonight to give back to an organization that helped them through a difficult time.

Abbey-Palooza was held on Saturday night at Loopy's to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. The concert was held to honor the memory of Abbey Mae Matthes. Syd Matthes and his wife Tara lost their daughter Abbey because of her heart defects. During her time in the hospital, the Matthes family stayed in Ronald McDonald houses.Chris Kroeze headlined the show, and Ronald McDonald holds a special place in his heart as well.

"I found out it was Ronald McDonald House related, and my wife and I have used Ronald McDonald house for our son, and it was just a really cool cause and just happy to be a part of it."

Syd Matthes says, "Ronald McDonald did so much for us, I thought it was a really good way of giving back."

Organizers were expecting around 650 people and hoped to raise 20 thousand dollars.

