Abbyland Foods updated COVID-19 case status

As of June 11, a total of 8 employees from Abbyland Foods, (3 from Marathon County and 5 from Clark County), have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case was diagnosed on 5/22/20. A total of 5 employees have since recovered . There are 3 active positive cases. Abbyland Foods, which employs approximately 950 individuals, has 3 facilities located in both Marathon and Clark County.

“We, along with the Marathon County Health Department, are working closely with Abbyland leadership and their employees to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 within our communities,” stated Brittany Mews, Health Officer for the Clark County

Health Department.

“Abbyland Foods continues to employ preventative measures to help circumvent employees’ exposure to COVID-19. The health and wellbeing of our employees is very important to Abbyland. We continue to strive to keep our employees and our community members protected to the best of our abilities,” said Todd Jelinski, Safety Director for Abbyland Foods. “This continues to have not only an employee health and household impact, but an economic impact on the business and the community as a whole. We need to continue working together to overcome these challenges,” added Jelinski.