About 400 customers still without power in Barron Co.

Officials with Barron County Electric Cooperative report about 400 customers remain without power after damaging storms last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs released new numbers Wednesday tied to the storms and the recovery.

Many people without power in Barron County may remain without service until Sunday.

About 50 to 75 of those customers live around Loon Lake - halfway between Turtle Lake and Cumberland.

Several counties have declared states of emergency in response to the storm damage, including Clark, Polk, and Sawyer.

People with storm damage are encouraged to call 211 to report it.